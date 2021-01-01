Square Cake Pan, Stainless Steel 6 & 8 Inch Square Baking Pan For Cake Brownie Lasagna, Non-Toxic & Heavy Duty, One Piece Mold & Smooth, Dishwasher Sa

Product descriptionSize:6'' & 8''our Stainless Steel 6 & 8 Inch Square Cake Brownie Lasagna Baking Pan Set of 2 is made of pure stainless steel, no worry about toxic coating peeling off and healthy for daily use. 2 in deep side is better to shape square cake. 2 cake pans can be used in multi ways for making layers birthday cakes. Choose our, enjoy health & fun baking life.SPECIFICATION:Material: Pure Stainless SteelColor: SilverPackage included: 2 piecesFeature: Non- toxic, Dishwasher Safe, Heavy DutyCraft: Superior Smooth Surface, Roll edges, Slight Slant Deep SideDimensions:6 inch: External: 6.25 x 6.25 x 2-inch, Internal of the top: 6 x 6 x 2-inch, Bottom: 5.5L x 5.5W-inch8 inch: External: 8.25 × 8.25 × 2-inch, Internal of the top: 8 × 8 × 2-inch, Bottom: 7.5L x7.5W-inchWhy Choose our Stainless Steel Square Cake Pan?1. Non-Toxic-Stainless steel 6 & 8 in square cake pan is anti-rust, without any toxic substance into your food, healthy for daily use.2. Stackable & Save the space-These mini square cake pans are stackable to easy storage and save the space in the cupboard.3. Easy Clean-Dishwasher safe to save your labor and time after using, keep clear appearance as new.4. One Piece Molding-One piece molding and leakproof design, 2 inch deep side perfect to shape the cake, great alternative to springform pan.USING INSTRUCTION1.Please brush oil or put parchment paper on the cake pan to avoid sticking.2.Please wash with warm water before first using to wash off any residue left from the manufacturing process.3.Please use soft dishcloth to clean and do not rub with sharp metal.4.Please clean and dry after using, stored in dry place for its durability.