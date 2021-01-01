From wisdomfurnitureco
Square Cake Pan, 2 PCS 8 Inch Square Baking Pan Stainless Steel For Cake Brownie Lasagna, Healthy & Non Toxic, Durable & Brushed Surface, Dishwasher S
Advertisement
8 Inch Square Baking Pan Set of 2our Square Cake Pan, is make of high quality food grade stainless steel. No extra aluminum or other chemical materials into you food or body, silver color and no coating surface, bring you a healthy and happy cooking experience. Sturdy construction for durability and long-serving time, better than aluminum or nonstick pan. Great gifts for those people who love baking. Choose our square cake pan, choose healthier life.SPECIFICATION Material: Pure Stainless SteelCraft : Smooth Brushed Surface, Smooth Roll Edge, One-piece Mold ConstructionFeatures: Non Toxic, Easy Clean, Oven & Dishwasher Safe, Freezer Safe, Heavy DutyADVANTAGEONE PIECE DESIGN - One piece mold and leakproof design, 2 inch rim perfect to shape the cakeSTURDY - High quality and durable, Feel solid and sturdy for serving yearsRUST FREE - Make of pure stainless steel, Rust resistance and cook healthilyUSING INSTRUCTION:1. Please wash with diluted vinegar and clean them with soft dishcloth to avoid scratch.2. Please hand dry them after every using, stored in dry place for durability.Thank you for taking our as part of your family. We promise that all the description and specification are 100% to the reality of product.We're working harder to offer more good items. We are Team, we go far, we are our.Note: You can grease the pan with oil or put a parchment paper to avoid food stick.