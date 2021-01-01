From givenchy
Givenchy 60MM Square Aviator Sunglasses
A modern take on aviators with a squared shape. 100% UV protection Mirrored lenses Case and cleaning cloth included Acetate Made in Italy SIZE 60mm lens width 14mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of 20th-century fashion, Hubert de Givenchys namesake collection of architectural pieces redefined the dress codes of the era. Since its debut in 1952, the French house has remained at the forefront of craftsmanship and tailoring in its ready-to-wear and couture. Today, under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the brands offering now includes beauty, and a decidedly modern spin on separates, suiting, shoes and handbags. Soft Accessories - Sunglasses > Givenchy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Givenchy. Color: Black Gold.