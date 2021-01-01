From tech lighting
Spur LED Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Satin Nickel - Finish: Satin Nickel - (700MPSPRFS-LED927)
Advertisement
The Spur LED Pendant Light is a wholly modern interpretation of a mini chandelier. This delicately scaled pendant features five glass spurs extending dramatically in opposing directions, each illuminated by a compact, diffused LED light source for a totally modern look. Use with Tech Lighting Monorail over a kitchen island or dining table or combine both sizes using Tech Lighting Freejack Canopy systems to create a custom chandelier perfect for your special dining or living space. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Organic. Color: Satin Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel