Decor Walther - SPT 50/X Cosmetic Mirror - Chrome - 10x Magnification

This cosmetic mirror from Decor Walther is ideal for those who travel. Crafted from metal with a chrome finish, it features an adjustable stand so that it can be freestanding or hung up to suit a variety of settings. Presented in a protective black velvet bag, it's perfect for packing in your suitcase and makes a wonderful gift idea for any jet setter. Key features: * Cosmetic travel mirror * Material: chrome * Dimensions: H21.5xW19xD9cm * Double sided mirror with 10x and 1x magnification * With an adjustable stand * Can be freestanding or hung up * Presented in a black velvet bag * More accessories available from Decor Walther