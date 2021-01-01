Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Spruce Blue Placid Thermal Blackout Curtain Pair - 50 in. W x 96 in. L (2 Panels)

Classic textured colors meet hotel quality blackout with our new Placid Thermal 100% Blackout Curtains. Inspired by a natural look, hotel room comfort and a sophisticated color palette enhance this incredibly practical collection. These soft textured room darkening curtains have maximum blackout properties thanks to their 4-Pass process blackout construction that stops light and provides complete privacy. These panels have a weighted hem to keep these panels in place and hang nicely. This curtain has our most versatile header, a rod pocket with back tabs and hook belt. There is a 3.5" pole pocket in the header and back tab loops that will accommodate up to a 1.25" diameter curtain rod with no additional hardware. Additionally, these panels can be attached to curtain rings from clips or by running an S-shaped drapery pin (sold separately) through an eyelet on the rings. These curtains provide thermal insulation protection by reducing the transfer of heat and cold for energy savings. These curtains are sold as a pair of two 50" wide individual curtain panels with no hardware like rings or hooks. For a pair of curtains, you will need to order a quantity of one. We try to provide the most accurate digital images possible. Color may appear slightly different from one screen to another based on differences in computer monitors, brightness, and other selected settings so there may be variations in color between the actual product and the way it appears online. Color: Spruce Blue.