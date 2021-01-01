Notre Dame Design Spruce Multi-Color 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug, Multi-Colored

The geometric field of this traditional area rug is rich with Southwestern design influences. Earthy shades of brown, rust red and mustard yellow tell the story of the high desert through graphic triangles, diamonds and cross-shaped motifs. The low-profile flatweave construction feels sturdy underfoot, thanks to the enduring performance of natural jute fibers. White fringe embellishes the top and bottom edges of the rectangular rug with soft tassels that recall ceremonial tribal blankets. Color: Multi-Colored.