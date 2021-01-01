From l.a.m.b.
Springform Non-Stick Baking Pan, Removable Ring & Tempered Glass Bottom, Leak-Proof, 100% Food Grade, BPA-Free, Non-Toxic Cheesecake Bakeware/Round.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% FOOD-GRADE - You don't have to worry, our non-stick pans are absolutely safe to be used for baking. It is made out of non-toxic BPA free and 100% Food Grade baking ring. REMOVABLE RING - These non-stick springform rings is great for beginners. Whether you would make cheesecakes or apple pies, the end result will turn out in perfect round shape without having to worry about uneven edges. HEAT RESISTANT - Set your oven up to a maximum temperature of 428F and feel extra safe with this high-heat resistant springform pan. The ring mold will stay in good shape, won't melt and won't leave the odor in the edges parts. LEAK PROOF COOKWARE - Have that peace of mind of not spilling your masterpiece inside the oven. The tight seal springform mold helps you keep it all together and its tempered removable glass bottom snugly fits the ring leaving it with no leak at all. DISHWASHER SAFE - bakewares are always easy to clean effortle