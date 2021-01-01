The Simpsons Springfield Characters Print Tote Bag

Official Merchandise for The Simpsons The Simpsons Tote Bags; The Simpsons Characters Tote Bags; The Simpsons Canvas Tote Bag; Colorful Simpsons Tote Bag; The Simpsons Pillow; The Simpsons Throw Pillow; The Simpsons Characters Home Décor; Funny Simpsons Home Décor; Homer Simpson Pillow 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.