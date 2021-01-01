Spring Creek Brown Espresso Extendable Dining Table

Part of Spring Creek CollectionCrafted from Asian hardwood & walnut veneerMetal finish applied over solid wood constructionExtendable tableIncludes 1 - 18" leafTable extends from 59.50" to 77.50"Optional ChairsTable only, Chairs sold separately.Contemporary with a thick top this dining table can seat your family or friends and adds style to your home. The table top shows off wood veneers. Add the extension leaf when you need more seating or serving space. The base is finished with a metal finish.