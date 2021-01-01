From fluval
Fluval Spring Aquarium Scissors, 5.9-inch
Advertisement
Help keep your aquarium plants pruned and trimmed with Fluval’s Spring Aquarium Scissors. The shape and size of these scissors allow for easier control in smaller spaces than other scissors. This underwater tool is designed to help sculpt the plants in smaller aquariums. The scissors are made of durable stainless steel with a carbonized coating to help prevent rusting and has a spring-loaded design for quick and comfortable trimming for a user-friendly experience and improved control. Fluval’s Spring Aquarium Scissors help make cutting smaller plants easy and more efficient.