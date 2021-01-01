From spqr roman legionary
SPQR Legio 3 Roman Legionary Premium T-Shirt
Advertisement
Legio 3 Gallica Roman legionary helmet. Motivational emblem of the Roman 3rdh Legion Legio 3 Gallica. It was one of the most courageous, reliable and valiant and was founded by Julius Caesar. This design is made for fans of Roman warriors, the Roman legionary, Roman heroes and mythology, for all Romans and Italians. This Roman warrior design is suitable for men, for women and for kids. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.