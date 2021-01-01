From ring
Ring Spotlight Cam Mount Outdoor Smart Surveillance Camera, Black
Add reliable, smart security to any home with Ring Spotlight Cam Mount, a hardwired security camera with two-way talk, LED spotlights and a siren alarm. Armed with motion-activated alerts, custom motion zones and 1080p HD video, Spotlight Cam Mount lets you see, hear and speak to people on your property from anywhere in the Ring App. Its built-in night vision and LED spotlights allow you to protect your home around the clock and get high-quality HD video in any setting. And if you catch a suspicious person at your home, you can sound the security siren to scare them away. The versatile Ring Spotlight Cam Mount comes with three flush mounting brackets and all the tools you need to set it up in just a few minutes. Color: black.