From royal robbins
Royal Robbins Spotless Traveler Tank Dress
Advertisement
This Royal Robbins Spotless Traveler Tank Dress is packable, lightweight, and will let you take on any adventure with confidence. HeiQ Soil Release fabric â¢ HeiQ Soil Release technology is PFC-free and helps fight stains and static cling. â¢ 4-way stretch for all day comfort. A scoop neckline that makes your neck look longer and accentuates your collar and shoulders. Snap-button close placket with an open v-inset at top. Removable tie close belt at the wait helps you get the perfect fit every time. On-seam patch hand pockets. Allover print design. 86% polyester, 14% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.