Nike Sportswear Women's Jersey Long-Sleeve Top
ESSENTIAL COMFORT. The Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve Top is made with a soft jersey fabric and an oversized fit that's ready for the weekend. Benefits Jersey fabric has a soft, buttery feel. Dropped shoulders have a casual look. An embroidered Nike logo is sewn on the chest. Product Details Loose fit for an oversized, roomy feel 100% cotton Machine wash Imported Style: CZ3556; Color: Coconut Milk/Coconut Milk; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult