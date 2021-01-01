Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's Sleeveless 1/2-Zip Dress

AN ATHLETIC LOOK FOR EVERYDAY WEAR. The Nike Sportswear Swoosh Dress modifies a favorite body-skimming style. Its soft, stretchy knit fabric features added room through the body and a hem that hits at the knee for a comfortable feel perfect for everyday wear. Knit Fabric This lightweight knit is soft and stretchy for a smooth, comfortable feel. 1/2-Zip Closure A mock neck 1/2-zip design provides a chic look and styling options. A Swoosh zipper pull elevates the look. More Benefits Printed Swoosh details at the collar help show love for the brand. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel 61% cotton/33% polyester/6% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DD5586; Color: Black/White/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult