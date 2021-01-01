From adidas originals
adidas Originals Sport Sweatshorts
Play your best game with the adidas Originals Sport Sweatshorts. These cotton sweat shorts are constructed with an elasticized waist and hidden drawstring, size zip pockets, trefoil at left leg, classic stripe detailing down the sides and signature logo at lower right leg cuff giving a trendy finish to your fitness routine. Relaxed fit. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 42 in Outseam: 20 in Inseam: 7 in Front Rise: 14 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 32 in Product measurements were taken using size 2XL. Please note that measurements may vary by size.