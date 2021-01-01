Lacoste Sport Miami Open Ultra Dry Colorblock Polo Shirt

100% Polyester Sri Lanka Machine Wash Power through the toughest game with this performance-tested polo shirt; Distinctly designed with breathability and moisture-wicking properties, so you can focus on your personal best Ribbed polo collar with two-button placket Run-resistant premium Ultra Dry fabric wicks away sweat so you stay cool and dry Stretch materials offer freedom of movement UV protection blocks the sun's harmful rays Signature crocodile silicone logo at left chest Lacoste lettering on sleeve and oversized signature crocodile printed on back