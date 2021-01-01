From designs direct
Spooky Type Polyester Twill Placemat By Designs Direct | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy Spooky Type Polyester Twill Placemat at Michaels. com. Add a spooky touch to your home with this festive Halloween themed placemat. Printed on quality materials, this is a design you're sure to love. Add a spooky touch to your home with this festive Halloween themed placemat. Printed on quality materials, this is a design you're sure to love. Details: Multicolor 14" x 18" Double-sided construction Single-sided print Natural back Polyester twillCare instructions: Machine wash in cold water with mild detergent. Gentle cycle only. Do not bleach. Line dry. | Spooky Type Polyester Twill Placemat By Designs Direct | Michaels®