Scrub Daddy Sponge Daddy - Dual Sided Sponge & Scrubber, FlexTexture, Soft in Warm Water, Firm in Cold, Deep Cleaning, Dishwasher Safe, Multiuse, Scratch Free, Odor Resistant, 4ct (Pack of 3)

MORE POWERFUL SPONGE - Sponge Daddy is traditional in shape, but not in performance! Two exclusive materials allow you to scrub away stuck-on debris and soak up more liquid than the competition. TEMPERATURE CONTROLLED SPONGE - Sponge Daddy’s FlexTexture becomes firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. A versatile design makes him the right tool for every job. SCRATCH FREE - Sponge Daddy is safe to use on over a dozen different surfaces, including glass, stainless steel, cast iron, and non-stick coatings. Perfect for the kitchen and beyond. MORE EFFICIENT - Sponge Daddy’s ResoFoam side is 6x more absorbent than the leading brand and produces 60% more soap suds. His FlexTexture side is lab tested to remain odor free for up to 8 weeks. CARE INSTRUCTIONS - Hand wash recommended for daily care. Top rack dishwasher safe. Microwave safe for 1 minute when dampened.