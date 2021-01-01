Wayton, 4" Split Box Spring for Mattress No Assembly Required, King - 78 x 79

Box spring comes split to easily pass through narrow hallways and doorsThe wood split box spring is 4 inches highAvailable in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, and California KingFully assembled- the box spring is ready to useThis box spring is good for all mattressesStrong and sturdy box springThis box spring is uniquely designed to give you the kind of undisturbed sleep nature intended. Wood foundation, WALTON box Meets federal standards 1632 and 1633 fire code.READY FOR THE ROOM: Includes box spring, giving you the key components for the bed for one great pricePROVIDES QUALITY YOU CAN COUNT ON: We manufacture our bedding sets only in accordance with strict quality standards