From splendid home
Splendid Antimicrobial 100% Cotton Washed Percale Sheet Set, Full, Solid, Vapor Grey
RELAXED COMFORT - This 300 thread count Splendid Sheet Set uses a washed percale weave in 100% cotton for ultimate softness. The sheets also feature an anti-microbial treatment to help keep them fresh, clean, and odor-free. DESIGNED BY SPLENDID - From bedding to towels, Splendid creates luxury products that fit seamlessly into your life. With an emphasis on styles filled with color, softness, and a hint of playfulness, Splendid's well-made items that are casual, yet polished. SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION - Produced in a facility with OEKO-TEX Made in Green certification, you can feel good about feeling good in these sheets. COMPLETE 4-PIECE SHEET SET — This four-piece set includes one full flat sheet (81ʺW x 96ʺL), one full fitted sheet (54"W x 75"L + 16") and two standard pillowcases (20ʺW x 32ʺL). Bonus! Reusable storage bag included. MACHINE WASHABLE - Wash before use, machine wash cold with like colors, gentle cycle, use only nonchlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Warm iron if needed.