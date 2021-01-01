Great Dane Dog Design Gifts Men Women Splash Art Dane Cute Paw Pet Gift Men Women Dog Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Great gift idea for a Great Dane dog owner, dog lover, dog mom, dog dad, dog trainer, dog rescuer, dog breeder, animal lover, pet owner, or anyone who adores this man's best friend. Designed for men, women, and kids. The perfect present to give for Great Dane lover on birthday, Christmas, New Year, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, or a surprise gift for mom, dad, son, daughter, husband, wife, grandma, grandpa, boyfriend, girlfriend, family, and friends. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only