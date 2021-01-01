From ganesha deit yoga design idea

Spiritual Color Gradient Ganesha Meditation India Symbol Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Love meditation and yoga? This meditation design is for you! The beautiful design is a great idea for people that practice meditation in harmony and all yoga lovers, instructors, teachers, yogis. Share your meditation passion in peace. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com