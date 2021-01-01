From troxel
Troxel Spirit Riding Helmet, Black Duratec, Large
Redesigned to deliver both comfort and security, the Troxel Spirit Riding Helmet is an ideal choice for many riders. Its deeper full coverage and drop back increases its stability. The low profile design looks and fits great, and deliberate airflow vent placement helps to keep you cool as you ride. DialFit technology allows for easy adjustments, so this helmet can comfortably fit a variety of head shapes. The FlipFold headliner allows you to adjust the width of the helmet, creating a secure, comfy fit.