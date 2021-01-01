Spiral 22" Gold 18 Light Chandelier With Clear Swarovski Elements Crystal Trim

Part of Spiral Collection from Elegant LightingGold finishCrystal-encrusted ring supporting the distinctive spiral frameGold finished steel hardwareSteel and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 18Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 720wVoltage: 110v-125vSwarovski elements crystal trimNumber of tiers: 3.Mesmerizing crystals cascade in a waterfall of glamorous light in the Spiral collection. The magnificent chrome or gold frame is adorned by shimmering elegant-cut, royal-cut, Swarovski Spectra, or Swarovski Elements crystal strands. Bring glistening light to your foyer, living room, dining room, or bedroom with a Spiral hanging fixture.