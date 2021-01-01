Pholc Spinn Pendant Light - Color: Blue - Size: 1 light

Advertisement
Clean geometry and natural material make the Spinn Pendant by Pholc an elegant piece for modern interiors. Designed by Sabina Grubbeson, this pendant is crafted from a thin metal frame wrapped in waxed paper cord to make a striking textural surface. Its vase-shaped silhouette evokes traditional table lamps while displaying a distinct structural look. An incandescent bulb rests at the center of the piece, partially visible through the intricate threaded layers that form its shade. Shape: Abstract. Color: Blue. Additional Color: Indigo. Finish: Indigo