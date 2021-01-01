From pholc

Pholc Spinn Pendant Light - Color: Blue - Size: 1 light

$1,354.05 on sale
($1,593.00 save 15%)
In stock
Buy at lumens

Description

Clean geometry and natural material make the Spinn Pendant by Pholc an elegant piece for modern interiors. Designed by Sabina Grubbeson, this pendant is crafted from a thin metal frame wrapped in waxed paper cord to make a striking textural surface. Its vase-shaped silhouette evokes traditional table lamps while displaying a distinct structural look. An incandescent bulb rests at the center of the piece, partially visible through the intricate threaded layers that form its shade. Shape: Abstract. Color: Blue. Additional Color: Indigo. Finish: Indigo

