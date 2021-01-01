BoredKoalas Chiropractician Throw Pillow Gifts Spinal Column Nerves Cool Doctor Therapist Chiropractor Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this cool Spinal Column Nerves pillow as a gift for your best friend relative or co-worker who loves Chiropractic Spine Graphics Art Therapist throw pillows This cool Spinal Column Nerves pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for chiropracticians, chiropractors, doctors and physical therapist men, women, adults for Father's Day, Mother's Day, World Health Day Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only