From symple stuff
Spina Miracle Mop
Ultra Microfiber is softer, finer and more absorbent than any other conventional cloth available today. It is preferred for its lightweight, super- absorbency and rapid- drying properties. The secret of the microfiber cloth its state- of- the- art matrix of thousands of tiny fibers; 10x finer than silk and 100x smaller than the human hair. These high performance cloth attract and hold dirt, grime mildew, etc. like a powerful magnet, retaining up to 7x its weight. Includes: Telescopic handle, Hook & Loop Fastener Mop Head, Microfiber Mopping Pad. Use the Miracle Mop to clean: Wood, Ceramic, Vinyl, Linoleum.