From spiekeroog anker nordsee urlaub strand segelboot
Spiekeroog Anchor North Sea Island Holiday Beach Surfer Souvenir Tote Bag
Advertisement
East Frisia's North Sea Island Souvenir! Classic island and beach and surfer outfit for the holidays: great tourist and travel clothing: ideal as holiday memories. This is a perfect gift for your children, friends and family. Classic outdoor sports, holiday island outfit and SUP & surfer product: ingenious beach and hipster product: wear it with a sundowner in your hand on your surfboard in the sunset. After whale observation on the sea. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.