From kirkland's
Black Spider Web Napkin Rings, Set of 6
Set your table for the spooky season ahead with our set of Black Spider Web Napkin Rings! Your dinner guests will adore this festive, detailed holiday touch. Set includes six (6) napkin rings Napkin ring measures 3 in. in diameter Crafted of metal Features spider web design Hues of black Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.