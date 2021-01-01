Spider Strainer Skimmer Ladle, 5.5 Inch Stainless Steel Solid Skimmer Basket with Long Handle for Everyday Frying Steaming and Scooping

Best Quality Guranteed. High quality stainless steel proven to make the more solid, most durable spider strainer, give you years of reliable frying and straining. Excellent for deep frying and blanching, this strainer skimmer help get food out of deep fryer or boiling water quickly, yet wont scratch your pan. This will quickly become your most-used kitchen utensil, perfect to scoop and hold the noodles, dumpling, pasta and fry up fries, fish, chicken and more. 5.5 strainer bowl enables a lot of scooped at one time, 10 long handle to keep your hand away the hot oil and boiled water, make cooking much easier. Easy to clean, dishwasher-safe. Buy with confidence, highest quality strainer skimmer available on the market and we offer a full ONE YEAR warranty.