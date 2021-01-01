Spice Rack Organizer Wall Mounted 5 Tier Iron Wire Hanging Spice Shelf Storage Holder for Kitchen and Pantry Storing Spices Seasoning, Household.

Best Quality Guranteed. Mesh metalconstruction, quickly mounts to the wall, quickly view and neatly arrange items in one place 5 Tiers Spice Rack, each tier accommodates most standard spice jars, organizing all your favorite spices conveniently, keep your kitchen more tidy and neat Multipurpose spice rack shelf, 2.6 inch inner depth is enough to storage your all kinds of decorations Screws included and easy to mount Dimensions: 17 Inch Width x 3 Inch Depth x 26.4 Inch Height; each tier spacing: 3.3 inch