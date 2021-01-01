From lavish home
Lavish Home Spice (Rust and Brown) Throw Blanket
Experience the luxurious plushness of the Oversized Faux Cashmere Acrylic Trailways Throw Blanket by Lavish Home. This plaid blanket is made of 100% high-quality acrylic that’s woven to feel as soft as cashmere. Its resistant to damage from moths, mold and fading, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. The blanket measures 70 in. long and 60 in. wide, making it larger than most other throws and great for lounging and for use as a bedspread. The woven material is breathable for use in warmer weather and machine washable for softness and comfort that lasts. The black satin ribbon cross wrapping makes it great gift for housewarmings, weddings and Christmas. Color: Spice (Rust and Brown).