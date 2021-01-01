Spencyr 96" Novelty Floor Lamp
Description
Features:Built with RGB + CCT LED controlable by RF remote (included)Shockproof and weather resistant and built in PE ( Polyethylene)Luxury hospitality preferedProduct Type: NoveltyDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Number of Lights: 1Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesMaximum Wattage (per bulb): 10Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Fixture Material: PlasticMaterial Details: polyethileneMetal Type: Wood Type: Base Finish: WhitePlug-In: YesPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: CanadaShade Included: Shade Material: Shade Material Details: Shade Shape: Shade Color: Built-in USB Port: NoBuilt-in Outlet: Fire Resistant: Range of Fixture - Maximum: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum: Set Type: SinglePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Trending Now (Modern): Modern & ContemporaryBatteries Included: NoBattery Composition: Lead Acid Battery Composition: WITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTAA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: Dark Sky Compliant: cETL Listed: FSC Certified: YesUL Listed: cUL Listed: MET Listed: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesUN 38.3 Testing Requirements: Battery Weight/Size: Batteries Contained in Equipment: Number of Cells/Batteries: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: YesEPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Shade: Shade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Base Height - Top to Bottom: 60Base Width - Side to Side: 18Base Depth - Front to Back: 18Overall Product Weight: 17Height Adjustable: Max Height: Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: YesCord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoWarranty: Size: 60" H x 24" W x 24" D