From kirkland's
Beige Speckled Glass Vase, 8 in.
Advertisement
You'll love the smooth feel and whimsical design of the Beige Speckled Glass Vase. Set it on a mantel or console and fill it with delicate, single stem florals! Vase measures 8H x 7 in. in diameter Crafted of glass Cylindrical body with curved bottom and top Light gray with beige speckled pattern Smooth glossy finish For decorative use only Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.