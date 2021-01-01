Specialist doctor's examination specialist doctor specialist doctor gift idea T-Shirt

Shirt for doctors and doctors who have successfully passed their doctor's exam. Funny emergency service outfit as a funny gift for passing exams for friends, mother, father, brother, sister or as a specialist doctor. For state-tested specialists in the hospital, the perfect design tea and a nice gift for a birthday, Easter, Christmas, Valentine's Day, exam or for a well-known doctor, doctor or specialist as an attention, a great T-shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem