From quiko
Quiko Special Egg Food Supplement for Canaries, 1.1-lb bag
Advertisement
Quiko Special Egg Food Canary Supplement gives canaries the supplemental nutrition they need in addition to their daily diet. This food is made from a protein-rich whole egg "biscuit" that gives your bird an excellent source of protein and amino acids. It's blended with a variety of health-promoting ingredients, including seeds, vitamins and minerals with a touch of honey for increased palatability. Because birds love the taste, Quiko egg food can be used to administer prescribed medications. You can also coat fruits and veggies to expand your canary's diet.