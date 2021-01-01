Special Bundle BOGO. Buy One Get One at 50% Off of the Personalized "Tammy" Diamond Cut Name Necklace with an 18 inch Figaro chain in Sterling Silver or 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver

BOGO Take advantage of our Special - Get 2 of our favorite style and Save - Buy one get the other at 50% OFF! You ca not go wrong when you bundle and save. Enhance your wardrobe or bundle with a relative or friend but do not miss out on this first exclusive Bundle BOGO from Walmart.com. Fall in love with our gleaming Sterling Silver or 14K Gold over Sterling Silver Diamond etched \xe2\x80\x9cTammy\xe2\x80\x9d Nameplate Necklace with an 18 inch Figaro chain. You have up to 12 characters to personalize this necklace with the name or nickname of your choice. The beautiful tail featured on this design helps to highlight the lettering and draw attention to this unique design. At the center of the twisting and turning underline, the two sides are connected by a heart which makes this a truly aesthetically wonderful piece and a wonderful gift to lavish a loved one.