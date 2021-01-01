Spatulart Oh Snap Holiday Spatula For Baking Prep

The high-quality silicone head and fade-proof design makes this Spatulart Oh Snap Holiday Spatula a cheerful piece of holiday art! Whether you're whipping up batter, scrambling eggs, or icing baked goods, this kitchen utensil is as functional as it is fun. Tapered edges allow the head to slide under paninis, grilled cheese sandwiches, cookies, and more. Made of wood and BPA-free silicone, the silicone spatula head is dishwasher safe and the wood handle can be hand washed, which makes for easy cleaning. The spatula head is also heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Add one to your kitchen roster to spice up your collection of tools, or gift it to a friend who loves to cook!