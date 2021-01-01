Sparta Soldier American Flag USA Spartan Gladiator Helmet Premium T-Shirt

This USA Novelty Graphic shows a spartan gladiator warrior helmet with american flag. Ideal for patriotic veterans and ancient greece greek history fans. Ideal if you love the strength of sparta soldiers with the spartiat forces. This cool Design influences an awesome occasion, to travel, 4th of July Independence Day, national holidays, Veterans Day & Memorial Day. Awesome for fighter who loves warrious gladiator like leonidas with lambda shield. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.