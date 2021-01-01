Sparacino 1 - Light LED Flush Mount
Description
Features:Base Material - AcrylicEnergy efficient LED light sourceCountry of Manufacture - ChinaProduct Type: Flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: CircleLight Direction: AmbientFinish (Fixture Finish: Brushed Steel): Brushed SteelFinish (Fixture Finish: White): WhiteFinish (Fixture Finish: Chrome): ChromeShade Included: YesShade Color: Acrylic LensShade Material: AcrylicFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: PlasticMetal Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb) (Size: 0.5" H x 7" W x 7" D): 12Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Size: 0.5" H x 9" W x 9" D): 18Maximum Wattage (per bulb) (Size: 0.5" H x 12" W x 12" D): 24Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): 960Integrated LED Color Temperature: 3000Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Replaceable Bulb Included: Rescaled EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Voltage (Vontage: 120V): 120Voltage (Vontage: 277V): 277Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingConvertible: NoGlass Type: Power Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Stiftung Warentest Note: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: ASpefications:BS 476 Compliant: ADA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: UL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: What is UL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: RoHS Compliant: cETL Listed: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight (Size: 0.5" H x 7" W x 7" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 0.5" H x 9" W x 9" D, 0.5" H x 12" W x 12" D): 5Canopy Included: NoCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: No