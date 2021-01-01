From howard miller
Howard Miller Spalding Mantel-Clocks, Windsor Cherry
Advertisement
MANTEL CLOCK: The Spalding Mantel Clock features a Windsor Cherry finish on select hardwoods and veneers to compliment your home decor. Place it above your fireplace in the living room for decorative molding, triangular elm burl overlays, and a full plinth base. DURABLE: This traditional tambour clock has a sturdy frame to relieve stress in a busy household with durable bronze bushings. This timepiece has black Arabic numerals, convex glass crystal, hinged solid brass bezel, and serpentine hands to stand out over the off-white dial. CHIMES: Easily tell time with the key-wound, single-chime movement that plays the Westminster chime to strike each hour. An industry exclusive dual-ratchet winding arbor ensures safe movement winding. Use the chime silence option to place anywhere in the house. DIMENSIONS: The height of this clock is 10.75 inches (27 cm), with a width of 18 inches (46 cm) and a depth of 6.5 inches (17 cm). It is powered by key-wound, mechanical, single-chime movement. HOWARD MILLER: Founded in 1926 and still family-owned in its third generation, Howard Miller is the world’s leading clock company and a respected brand name in fine specialty furnishings such as curio cabinets, wine and bar furnishings, custom storage cabinets, and SmartMoves adjustable height desks.