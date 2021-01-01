From carolina herrera
Carolina Herrera Spaghetti Strap Gathered Midi Dress
Ballerina-inspired in design, this slim spaghetti strap dress has a sweetheart neckline and fitted gathered bodice that falls to a tiered hem. Sweetheart split neckline Slim spaghetti straps Center back zip Gathered bodice Tiered skirt Cotton/polyester Lining: cotton Dry clean only Made in Italy of Japanese fabric SIZE & FIT Classic fit, fits to size About 48" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: White Multi. Size: 2.