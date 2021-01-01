Spaghetti Server, Stainless Steel Pasta Spaghetti Fork with Mirror Polish, Metal Pasta Server for Kitchen or Restaurant, Silver

Best Quality Guranteed. One pack include 1 piece spaghetti server. Length: 11.81 inch. Color: silver Serve spaghetti, linguini, pasta, etc. Make your pasta fill a bowl quickly and well. Made of 18/0 stainless steel with mirror polish, sturdy structure and last a long life without any corrosion, it won't bend, break or weaken. Dishwasher Safe and Heat-Resistant, great durability and elegant design convenient to clean. Now 'Add to Cart' without hesitation and you will get it in a short time. Any reason you are not satisfied with our products, please feel free to contact us.