From studswar

Spaghetti Server, Stainless Steel Pasta Spaghetti Fork with Mirror Polish, Metal Pasta Server for Kitchen or Restaurant, Silver

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. One pack include 1 piece spaghetti server. Length: 11.81 inch. Color: silver Serve spaghetti, linguini, pasta, etc. Make your pasta fill a bowl quickly and well. Made of 18/0 stainless steel with mirror polish, sturdy structure and last a long life without any corrosion, it won't bend, break or weaken. Dishwasher Safe and Heat-Resistant, great durability and elegant design convenient to clean. Now 'Add to Cart' without hesitation and you will get it in a short time. Any reason you are not satisfied with our products, please feel free to contact us.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com