Space Stars Astronauts Why so Sirius? Starry Sky T-Shirt

Space with the galaxies fascinates you like our solar system with planets earth, Mars, Jupiter and Pluto? Show it with the space stars astronauts Why so Sirius? Starry sky design. As an astronaut shirt and solar system children's gift. The space stars astronauts Why so Sirius? Starry sky motif as a women's or men's planet t-shirt as a gift for astrologists and astronauts who prefer to fly with the sun with rockets. Not only for astronaut children as a gift idea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem