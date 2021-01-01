From bassike

Bassike - + Space For Giants Oversized Belted Linen Pants - White

Description

Creating beautifully relaxed shapes is Bassike's forte, and these oversized pants combine minimalism and comfort in the chicest way. Designed in support of elephant-conservation charity Space For Giants, they're cut from lightweight linen and have a belted paper-bag waist and patch pockets. 100% of the profits* from the sale of this product will go to Space for Giants USA, Inc. Space for Giants USA, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. EIN/Tax ID #47-1805681 *"Profits" means the sale price of the product less any applicable sales tax and/or duties, the original cost of the product, internal operational costs (including product upload costs) and any associated inbound taxes, duties and shipping charges. Shown here with: [Bassike T-shirt id1233355], [HEREU Tote id1219273], [3.1 Phillip Lim Flat id1233759], [Kenneth Jay Lane Earrings id1204907].

