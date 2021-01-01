KIDZ MIX Space Explorer Astronauts, Planets, Stars Super Soft Blue Twin Bed in a Bag with Reversible Comforter and Sheet Set

Space Explorer Bed in a Bag This Bedding Set is designed to be fun and to get your child excited for bedtime. Bring the coolest bedding in the universe into your child's bedroom with our Space Explorer bed in a bag. This comforter and sham set features astronauts, spaceships, stars and planets in white, grey, red, orange, aqua and green on a blue ground. The coordinating sheet set is white with spaceships, stars and planets in colors that coordinate with the comforter. This microfiber bedding is durable and can hold up to any child's everyday use for year to come Benefits: Polyester Microfiber construction for softness and durability Soft, flexible and breathable for maximum sleep comfortFully elasticized fitted sheet for a tight fit on twin and full mattresses. Up to 12 in. deep twin mattress or 14 in. full mattress Affordable prices that fit any budget, without sacrificing quality Beautiful colors to compliment your child's room Perfect Fit Sizing: Twin: 1 – 63 in. x 86 in. Comforter, 1 – 20 in. x 26 in. Sham, 1 – 66 in. x 96 in. Flat sheet, 1 – 39 in. x 75 in. Fitted sheet, 1 – 20 in. x 30 in. Standard Pillowcase Easy Care: Machine wash and dry, fade-resistant, wrinkle-resistant and pill-resistant 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: If you do not absolutely love this bed in a bag, return them within 30 days for a full refund. We will work with you to resolve any issue and ensure that you are satisfied with your experience.