Space Astronaut Painter Artist Cosmic Planets Art Student Tote Bag

This Space Astronaut Painter Artist Cosmic Planets Art Student design features a space astronaut painting a solar system galaxy. This cosmic science fiction design features an astronaut artist painter painting planets with a brush and stars in outer space. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.