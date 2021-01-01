Spa Day Soy Scented Jar Candle
Description
Features:Candle Type: JarFlame Type: FlameColor: Light BlueCandle Material: SoyCandle Material Details: Number of Candles Included: 1Pieces Included: Scented: YesScent Name: SoyType of Scent: FruityDripless: YesInsect Repellent: NoNumber of Wicks Per Candle: 1Battery Operated: NoNumber of Batteries Needed: Battery Type: Battery Included: Timer: Flickering: Remote Included: Country of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Power Source: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Capacity (Ounces: 5 oz.): 5Capacity (Ounces: 26 oz.): 26Capacity (Ounces: 16 oz.): 16Flame Color: Spefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: CSA Certified: NoCPSIA Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Ounces: 5 oz.): 3Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Ounces: 16 oz.): 4.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Ounces: 26 oz.): 5.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Ounces: 5 oz.): 3Overall Width - Side to Side (Ounces: 16 oz.): 3.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Ounces: 26 oz.): 4Overall Depth - Front to Back (Ounces: 5 oz.): 3Overall Depth - Front to Back (Ounces: 16 oz.): 3.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Ounces: 26 oz.): 4Overall Product Weight (Ounces: 5 oz.): 0.75Overall Product Weight (Ounces: 16 oz.): 1.55Overall Product Weight (Ounces: 26 oz.): 2.4Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: Ounces: 5 oz.